Jacksonville fire crews fight fire at Baymeadows spa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at a commercial building in the Baymeadows area Thursday morning.

JFRD tweeted that crews were on the scene of the 9000 block of Baymeadows Park Drive around 6:05 a.m. Crews said there was fire showing when they got there.

The business appears to be a massage spa, according to First Coast News crews on the scene.

The building is over water on stilts, according to JFRD. Crews were pulled from the building for their safety around 6:09 a.m., JFRD said. The fire was still burning when the firefighters had to be evacuated.

No one was hurt in the fire, JFRD said. There were more than a dozen emergency vehicles and firetrucks on the scene.