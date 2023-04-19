Jacksonville father who plead guilty to killing 2-month-old daughter sentenced to 23.3 years in prison

Steven Strahm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 7-week-old daughter in Dec. 2020. He was sentenced on March 14, 2023.

A father was sentenced to 23.3 years in prison after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his daughter. The sentence was the result of a plea agreement in Duval County court.

According to the signed plea agreement, Steven Strahm plead guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse "because it was in his best interest". Strahm is entitled to 815 days credited for time served. He was sentenced on March 14, 2023.

Strahm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 7-week-old daughter in Dec. 2020.

A prior court document from January 2021 said Strahm threw the victim against a wall four or five times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020, with a great amount of force; dropped the victim, causing her to hit her head on Dec. 11; and failed to seek medical attention out of fear.

The document also states when the child was examined, she "suffered from head injuries and seizures sufficiently severe to cause anoxic injury to the left side of her brain. Her physical examination revealed evidence of both physical abuse and neglect."

The infant, identified by loved ones as Scarlet, spent two weeks in home hospice and died on Jan. 3, according to a GoFundMe page her mother's family set up.

The infant's aunt, Britney Kilzer, said her sister was in a relationship with the suspect, and there was no past abuse to their knowledge.