Jacksonville fashion designers turn Art Walk into a runway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year, local fashion designers put a twist on the monthly Downtown

Jacksonville Art Walk by turning it into a runway, showcasing the talented designers that the city has to offer.



“A lot of people don’t realize that there is such a strong fashion community here, so this is our opportunity to really highlight that and what better way than at the Art Walk", said Kalypso Couture designer, Michael Armanno.



Produced by Candice Alvita Productions, Armanno showcased his custom suits and Syndy Noisette, the designer for SynStyle fashion, showed off a mixture of recycled and original designs.