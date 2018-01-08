Nothing feels better than coming home and taking a nice shower. That is unless your water looks like it does at Salmon and Jessica Williams' home.

"It looks clear when it comes out, but if you let a minute pass you can see it's orange," Salmon said.

Salmon says the water in his Jacksonville rental home on the Southside is repulsive.

"It looks like Flint, Michigan water, the water they were describing," Salmon said.

What can't be seen, though, is the smell.

"Recently, it's been smelling like sewage," Jessica Williams said.

Jessica Williams says she was the first to notice it because she was in the shower when it happened.

"I noticed at my feet that all the water was orange," Jessica said. "My hair started breaking off because, of course, the water is very harsh. I started crying."

If that wasn't bad enough, she says her kids' splash in their inflatable pool was anything but refreshing.

"We were filling it up because it was hot outside," Jessica said. "My kids were playing in the water, and then we realized it was orange."

Williams says it's now been 10 days of this dirty water, and their property management company, Suncoast Property Management, hasn't done anything to fix it.

"We've called every day for 10 days," Jessica said, "no response. Went down there Tuesday with a bottle of water and pictures, and they kept sending me away."

We reached out to Suncoast Property Management manager Chandler Janger about this, who says she just became aware of the issue.

"We never want anyone to live under poor conditions, ever," Janger said. "The entire team cares and wants to make sure it's taken care of."

Jessica says it's already been too long.

"I feel like I'm OCD right now, I feel like I have germs all around me," Jessica said. "I just want to be treated like a human being."

The family says the property manager did send a plumber out to look at the problem, but that the plumber didn't fix anything. They also say a city health inspector came to the property and told them the water isn't safe.

© 2018 WTLV