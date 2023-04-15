Family members of 33-year-old Kevin Jackson are begging for the public’s help finding him.

Jackson was last seen on Faye Road in Jacksonville seven days ago. He was leaving his work truck for the evening and hasn’t contacted family since.

“His father and stepmother were notified that he was apparently missing by his wife’s brother,” said Veronica Jackson, Kevin’s mother.

Last Friday was the last time family members say Jackson was seen leaving his job. His mother says his wife reported him missing Monday.

“We asked had you been to police and she said no not yet and we said we will file a report and she went up to the substation on Dunn Avenue and beat us there so she initiated the report,” said his mother.

Jackson says her son is a family man who works a full time job. She says she believes something is wrong because she thinks he would have contacted someone in his family by now.

“It’s all things family, whether it’s with his wife’s family, me and his siblings, his dad, stepmom… it’s all… everything’s family,” said Jackson.

Police are investigating, and they say Kevin Jackson’s wife told them she called his phone and someone answered saying they found the phone on Moncrief road near Soutel Drive.

Police say Kevin Jackson’s wife also reported he recently met new friends at a gas station in the area of Soutel drive and had been acting “weird.”

“The narrative, as soon as someone says something negative about my son, 20, 50 people jump in and clarify… no that’s not Kevin,” his mother said.

Jackson’s mother says she doesn’t believe her son has been acting differently and has this message for him if he sees it.