A Jacksonville family of 3 was murdered 5 years ago. Loved ones are still seeking justice.

QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their 11-month-old, Arielle were found dead in a Woodland Acres homes in 2017. Their murders haven't been solved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman makes a plea for answers five years after a family of three was murdered in Woodland Acres.

QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle, were murdered in a home in 2017.

The parents were shot and the home was set on fire.

Baby Arielle died of smoke inhalation.

Their aunt, Ashley Milton, says the family is still seeking justice,

“Speak up and say something because you know it was wrong,” said Milton.

The three were at a friend’s home on India Avenue at the time of the murder.

It’s a situation that eats Milton up inside.

“They were taken, this was not just a car accident… you know stuff that just happens sometimes, but an individual or whoever actually came in and took their life,” she said.

No motive or suspect information has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Milton says she feels like she has to speak up so that her family’s case isn’t forgotten.

“Just do what’s right, please do what’s right,” said Milton.