JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Barilla was planning to celebrate Thanksgiving inside his new Sonora Drive home with his wife and two daughters, but this year a fire forced them out.

"We wanted to do a small Thanksgiving and have a few friends over, but obviously things have changed," Barilla told First Coast News.

His wife and girls were home at the time when the fire broke out on October 27, but they made it out safely. However, their two dogs died. They also lost their transportation and many of Kyle's power tools for a new business he was starting as a handyman and pressure washer.

"I lost a lot of that in the fire as well," he said. "So, we are trying right now to get that back on track."

The cause is still under investigation and Barilla's immediate concern is how he'll provide for his family during the holidays.

"We've struggled for a while and the kids deserve better than what has happened," he said. "It's an extremely unfortunate situation."

His wife Stephanie is working extra shifts and he is willing to work odd jobs to make ends meet. It is a temporary solution for Barilla who is focusing on his daughters who are without a permanent home.

"It is a fairly slow process," Barilla said. "We just moved in, so everything from the storage unit we had was in the house when it went up in flames."

If you have any job prospects for Barilla, you can call him at (904) 699-8901 or by email at kbarilla1031@gmail.com.

For more information on the family's GoFundMe page, click here.