JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In an On Your Side investigation, multiple families have come forward to claim their city-funded homes are defective and their complaints have been ignored.

Their houses were meant to replace crime-ridden apartments on Jacksonville's Northside, between Hogan's Creek and Moncrief. The houses, built along Payne Avenue, were supposed to be completed in 2017, according to the original release and groundbreaking with city leaders in 2016. However, there is still work to be done.

At first glance, the houses appear to be in good shape, but four different families who live there tells First Coast News their homes were poorly constructed from the inside out.

Ja'Nitra Mathis is a single mother who lives in one of the new homes on Payne Avenue. She says she's reported about a dozen complaints within the first year of living there, but nothing was ever fixed.

"I put down a lot of money for this house. I feel like, treat me the way you would want to be treated," she said.

The City of Jacksonville broke ground to build a dozen new homes to kick off the ‘Payne Avenue Walk development’ that was meant to revitalize the "vulnerable" community in 2016.

First Coast News has learned the city contract was amended overtime, from 12 houses to seven houses.

The million dollars in city funding originally ended in September of 2017, but was amended to extend to September of 2019. While that date has come and gone, and the work still not complete today, the city says federal regulation gives them up to four years to complete that task.

This coming February will mark four years since they broke ground.

The community is in Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman’s district.

"I promised them I would reach out to the developer to see what happened," said Pittman.

She says she learned of the issues when those families came forward at their city council meeting Tuesday night. She says she's working to get answers from the project’s executive director, who oversees the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation.

"They need to be financially responsible and fix whatever needs to be fixed," she said. "I don’t think the residents should have to pay for shotty work."

Documents obtained by First Coast News show the city did not offer a one-year warranty to help families with their reported issues, but the contractor they hired did offer that warranty and Pittman says they need to live up to it.

"Those dollars were spent by the city of Jacksonville and the developer was given a contract to make sure it was right and if it’s not right they are going to make it right," she said.

The director of the city's Neighborhoods Department says they received two complaints regarding this project and that "both were apparently resolved."

First Coast News was informed that the developer was out of town at the time of the story, but city leaders say they plan to meet about the issues on Friday to hopefully come up with more answers for the homeowners.