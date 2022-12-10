200 Jacksonville families taken on Christmas shopping spree

Impact Church in Jacksonville Held their first-ever "iHope Christmas Shopping Experience" Saturday morning.

200 families were chosen to have a shopping spree to get gifts for their children to open on Christmas morning.

The items they "shopped" for were donated by members of the church; they had everything from bikes to dolls and action figures.

Bishop George Davis with Impact Church tells First Coast News, taking part in the event impacted them just as much as the families they were helping.

"Many of us came to volunteer our time, to be a blessing to the community," Bishop Davis said. "But in reality it turned around to be a blessing to us."

Bishop Davis also told First Coast News some families drove from up to three and a half hours away to receive toys.