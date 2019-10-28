Finding a naturally occurring rock in Florida is hard enough, but now finding a rock with a Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair logo on it could pay off.

The fair, which runs Nov. 7 to 17 at the fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field, is placing painted rocks “hidden in plain sight” around Northeast Florida. Anyone who finds one of the rocks is asked to take a selfie picture with it and post the picture to the fair’s Facebook or Instagram page for a chance to win a package of fair goodies.

The rocks are three to five inches in diameter and are gray or white, painted with colorful art on one side and a written message on the other. If you find one, you’re asked to take a selfie with it, then put it back so someone else can find it. Post the picture to facebook.com/JaxFair or instagram.com/JaxFair by midnight, Wednesday, Nov. 6.

A random winner will get free admission, unlimited mechanical rides and unlimited food and beverage for four people for one day at the fair, along with four VIP seats for one of the concerts at the fair. Concerts include Chris Janson on Nov. 7, Uncle Kracker on Nov. 8, Blando Brown on Nov. 11, the Eli Young Band on Nov. 14 and the Blue Oyster Cult on Nov. 15.

The fair also announced that Mega Pass wristbands are on sale at www.jacksonvillefair.com through Nov. 6. The wristbands, which cost $25, are good for admission and unlimited rides for any one day of the fair.

One of the JaxFairRocks that can be found around Jacksonville.

