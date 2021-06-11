Jacksonville Fair opening postponed until 3 p.m. due to weather

The fair also caused Porchfest in the Springfield neighborhood. However, SPAR said it is working on a "celebration" for later Saturday night and Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The opening of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has been postponed.

The fair will open at 3 p.m. instead of noon due to the nor'easter storm moving through Jacksonville. The fair is still slated to close at 11 p.m.

The fair said on its Facebook page that any updates will continue to be posted on social media and on its website.

The weather also caused Porchfest in the Springfield neighborhood. However, SPAR said it is working on a "celebration" for later Saturday night and Sunday.