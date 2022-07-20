Exclusive: Jacksonville woman to appear on Jeopardy! Thursday

On Thursday night, the Stanton grad will check off an item on her bucket list by going head-to-head with two other competitors on the game show.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A: Something you say to someone from Jacksonville about to compete on the national stage. Q: What is good luck?

Emmie T. of Jacksonville started auditioning for Jeopardy! when she was just 16.

On Thursday night, the Stanton grad will check an item off her bucket list by going head-to-head with two other competitors on the game show.

Emmie is an employee relations specialist with Spherion Jacksonville, according to her company's website.

After taking the show’s rigorous online test and auditioning, she made the cut and flew out to Los Angeles in May, according to Spherion.

She filmed with Ken Jennings as host (Jennings and Mayim Bialik rotate hosting duties) and told her company that he was very nice and pretty funny.

Watch Emmie compete during the airing July 21, at 7 p.m. on WTLV.

If you watch Jeopardy, are you curious how contestants know when to press the buzzer? Or how on earth you study up to be on the show?