Jacksonville doctor sentenced to 12 months in jail in 2017 indecent exposure case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville doctor will serve one year in the Duval County Jail for indecent exposure, a judge decided Friday.

Om Parkash Kapoor, a former Baptist Health doctor, was found guilty last month of exposing himself during a medical exam in 2017. He is also being sued by the patient.

He was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed for this offense.

Kapoor was initially arrested Dec. 20, 2017, on charges of battery and indecent exposure, according to an arrest report.

The 2017 charges were followed by a 12-page lawsuit filed in late 2019 by the victim on the same case, court records show.

Our news partners at the Florida Times-Union reported that the patient was in the doctor's office for a Dec. 14, 2017, follow-up appointment for Lyme disease. Identified as “M.V.,” he was naked on the examination table as he was examined for new tick bites, according to the lawsuit.

“During this exam, M.V. heard Kapoor moaning and then felt a wet substance hit the back of his leg,” the lawsuit said. “When he turned around, he saw Kapoor masturbating.”

The doctor then cleaned up with a napkin and threw it away before leaving the room, the lawsuit said. But the patient retrieved the napkin, put it in a bag and took it to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, authorities confirmed what was in the napkin was Kapoor’s semen, and he was arrested six days later.