JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is dead after a crash on I-295 Sunday morning in Jacksonville.

The crash happened at about 4:19 a.m. in the city's Sweetwater area.

A white Ford Fusion driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling south on I-295 near Wilson Boulevard when it lost control, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hit a guard rail and eventually overturned, striking a light pole, the FHP said.