'She's gonna pull through': Jacksonville councilwoman receives outpouring of support during battle with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Messages of faith and encouragement are being echoed by city and community leaders after the news broke that Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

"I've been in contact with her family today, she had a better day today, she's doing much better..." said Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby during a press conference on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her. She's gonna pull through."

Several sources close to the councilwoman confirmed that she was in the intensive care unit in recent days. At this time it's not clear if she is still in ICU.

Pittman represents District 8 and has served the Jacksonville community in leadership roles for more than 30 years.

"...we've learned the unpredictability of COVID in the last year-plus," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "We're all trying to be responsible and get through this but she got it and we have great physicians and great medical care in this community and this city and they're doing their job. I would just encourage people to join me and pray for her."

"My prayers are with Councilwoman Pittman as she battles COVID-19," said Rep. John Rutherford on Twitter. "Please join me and the entire 4th Congressional District in wishing her a speedy recovery."

"Praying hard for my friend Ju’Coby," said Councilman Rory Diamond on Twitter. "Her faith is strong, and if we all pray together He will see her through this."