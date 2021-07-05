Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman in ICU battling COVID-19, per sources

Pittman represents District 8 and has served the Jacksonville community in leadership roles for more than 30 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman is reportedly in the hospital struggling with COVID-19.

Several sources close to the councilwoman confirmed that she's in the intensive care unit and that she was hospitalized in the last few days.

However, nobody knows where Pittman could have contracted COVID-19.

At this time it's not clear what her current health status is.