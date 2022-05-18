'Succumbed to a greed and entitlement mentality:' Former Jacksonville councilwoman Corrine Brown changes plea to guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville congresswoman Corrine Brown changed her plea in court on Wednesday afternoon.
Brown pled guilty to a single felony, which was count 21 of the original indictment, corruptly interfering with administration of internal revenue laws.
She has been sentenced to time served and will have to pay $62,650.99 in restitution. She has already served two years, eight months and nine days.
In total, the former congresswoman will pay over $93,000 in restitution. This is $30,000 more than she already paid.
During the plea change, the judge said Brown "unfortunately succumbed to a greed and entitlement mentality... She helped write the tax laws she expected others to follow but which she decided did not apply to her"