Jacksonville Councilman Rory Diamond to introduce bill imposing term limits for elected officials

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond is introducing a bill to impose term limits for local elected officials in a news conference Monday morning.
The "Real Term Limits for Jax" bill would change the city's charter to state that constitutional officers can only hold an office for two terms total, rather than the current language, which allows an office to be held for no more than two consecutive terms, according to a news release. That means an elected official could possibly hold the same office for more than two terms, as long as there is a four-year break between terms.
"No more career politicians in Jacksonville," Diamond said in the release. "The only thing we effectively recycle is politicians."
If approved, the bill would allow for a referendum on the Aug. 23, 2022, ballot, to be decided on by Jacksonville voters.
The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at City Hall in Downtown Jacksonville.
