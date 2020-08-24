Jacksonville councilman looks to hold city to account over unfulfilled infrastructure promises dating back to consolidation

Councilman Matt Carlucci has proposed a bill that, if passed, would set a goal for a third of all capital improvement money to go to the city's oldest neighborhoods.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of Downtown Jacksonville in early June, one of their demands was deeply rooted in the city's history: unfulfilled infrastructure promises in Jacksonville's oldest neighborhoods.

In July, Mayor Lenny Curry presented a budget focused heavily on infrastructure, tackling "infrastructure promises made long ago when our city was consolidated that have yet to be fully realized."

Curry was addressing the 1960s consolidation of the City of Jacksonville with Duval County, a move that local historians and advocates say was accompanied with promises made to the city's largely Black population that have gone unfulfilled.

Now, a councilman is looking to hold the city to these promises for the long-term.

"Sometimes we have to help the ones that need help the most," said At Large Councilman Matt Carlucci.

On Monday, Carlucci presented a bill that would set a threshold of 33 percent of Jacksonville's annual capital improvement funds going toward infrastructure projects within the city's pre-consolidation boundaries.

Ordinance 2020-0418 would establish the target spending through the city's capital improvement plan, or CIP. The CIP sets monies aside for capital spending on a fiscal year basis in five-year intervals.

In FY2021, the city is set to spend around $240 million on infrastructure projects, with $100 million planned for projects in Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10, which make up much of the northern and western portions of the city.

"Economic development is not going to go where there's no drainage, where the streets are not in good repair, where the sidewalks are lower than the streets," Carlucci said. "What we're talking about is streets, roads, sidewalk, sewer, septic tank remediation, the basic foundation of what helps us to have a happy home."

When Carlucci presented the ordinance at the council's Special Committee on Social Justice and Community Investment Monday morning, not every council person got behind the proposal.

Michael Boylan, who represents District 6 which covers the Mandarin area, said his constituents have their own infrastructure concerns.

"Hardly a day goes by that I don't hear from a constituent in the Mandarin area talking about street conditions and drainage," Boylan said to Carlucci.

"Every district in Jacksonville has got its problem area, my district, all districts do," Carlucci said after the meeting. "If we want to make our city great, sometimes you have to invest in it. And you gotta bring along people who are struggling, people who need help so they feel like stakeholders."

Projects like the redevelopment of the McCoys Creek area, which is prone to serious flooding, will take years to complete, while smaller infrastructure developments can be done in a shorter period of time.