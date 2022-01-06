Court order requires Jacksonville Councilman Garrett Dennis to have thousands garnished for business debt

The court has ordered $37,500 to be taken from Shifting Gears LLC and Councilman Garrett Dennis.

Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis will have tens of thousands garnished over unpaid fees connected to his company, Shifting Gears LLC, according to a court document.

Garnishment is a legal process for collecting a monetary judgment on behalf of a plaintiff from a defendant.

In this case, the court has ordered $37,500 to be taken from Shifting Gears LLC and Garrett Dennis. The court document says once that amount has been taken, Vystar Credit Union will freeze the accounts.

On Jan. 20, 2020, the plaintiff, Edward Don and Company, filed a complaint that alleged Dennis and Shifting Gears LLC defaulted on credit used for goods, according to a court document.

Specifically, the plaintiff alleges the bill had not been paid for a variety of food service equipment and supplies including sheet pan racks, utensil baskets, sinks, and additional items that were reportedly shipped to Jefferson Davis Middle School.