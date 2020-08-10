Jacksonville councilman files bill to bond $41 million to fast-track citywide infrastructure projects on top of proposed Lot J subsidies

"'Listen, if you fund [Lot J] for $200 million, then you should fund our needs at 100 percent," Councilman Garrett Dennis said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the proposed legislation for Jaguars owner Shad Khan's Lot J development is set to be introduced in Jacksonville City Council, at least one councilmember is calling for bonding millions to fast-track citywide infrastructure improvements.

Councilman Garrett Dennis said he plans to introduce a bill that would bond an additional $41 million on top of the public subsidies proposed for Lot J.

If his proposed ordinance gets the green light, Dennis said a number of infrastructure projects already in the city's five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) would be funded earlier than currently planned.

"If we're doing Lot J, we need to be doing these projects," he said.

The CIP is a massive, rolling plan that's updated yearly and schedules out city projects, including everything from road, sidewalk and drainage upgrades to new parks or fire stations.

Dennis' bill singles out a number of projects in each district in the city to receive funding earlier than currently planned for in the CIP.

"If you're going to the bond market to borrow money to fund Lot J, this development for a billionaire NFL owner, clearly we can go to that same bond market at the same time for $41 million to fund infrastructure in the neighborhoods where people actually live," Dennis said.

The public subsidies currently proposed by the city administration include $152.7 million in direct investment and a $65.5 million loan.

But, as reported by our news partners at the Florida Times-Union, the loan is interest-free, and doesn't have to be paid back in full for 50 years. Khan's development team plans to invest $229 million in the project.

The projects narrowed down in Dennis' bill vary, ranging from something as small as replacing the roof on the Highlands Library (currently scheduled three years out) or as big as the Soutel Drive "road diet" project.

"Every councilmember, every citizen of Jacksonville, they should be screaming to the top of their lungs saying, 'Listen, if you fund [Lot J] for $200 million, then you should fund our needs at 100 percent," Dennis said.

A memo sent to councilmembers by Council President Tommy Hazouri on Thursday said Mayor Lenny Curry's office plans to introduce the Lot J legislation at next Tuesday's council meeting.

Hazouri said once the legislation is filed as expected, the first public hearing would be at the next council meeting on Oct. 27.