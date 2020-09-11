Jacksonville corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into jail bonds out

He is facing charges of delivery of meth, delivery of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Officer Hunter Jean, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee who is accused of bringing methamphetamine and marijuana into the Duval County jail, bonded out early Monday morning.

JSO said they arrested Jean, 24, on Sunday. Police began their investigation Oct. 20 after learning that someone was bringing contraband into the jail, JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said during a news conference.

That investigation concluded Sunday after police intercepted marijuana joints and meth that was brought into the jail, Ivey said. Police interviewed Hunter and arrested him, Ivy said.

