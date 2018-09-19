A developer wants $36 million in city financial incentives to turn a downtown riverfront site occupied by the vacant, partly-built Berkman II building into a 341-room hotel with a family entertainment center, water park and parking garage.

The Downtown Investment Authority board will consider the request when it meets Wednesday.

A proposed term sheet put together by DIA staff for the board meeting says the total amount of investment would be $112 million. However, it does not break down what the cost would be for individual components of the venture.

The Mississippi firm planning to build the resort said it will “have something for all ages.”

“We are excited to bring Jacksonville a fun and exciting family-friendly resort,” said Cono Caranna, vice president at Barrington Development, which is based in Biloxi, Miss.

The planned resort would have more than 200 of the “newest and most popular games, indoor attractions including ropes courses and a rock wall, with amusement rides outside along the river’s edge,” Barrington Development said in a news release. Renderings show that attractions would include a tall Ferris wheel along the St. Johns River.

The amount of incentives would be among the highest awarded for a downtown development in Jacksonville.

By comparison, City Council agreed in June on an $82 million incentive package for The District, which would be a much larger development. The plans for The District call for 950 residences, 147 hotel rooms, 125 marina slips, 134,600 square feet of retail space and 200,000 square feet of office space at a cost of about $218 million in private investment.

As was the case for The District, the largest portion of the incentives for redevelopment of the Berkman II site would involve property tax rebates based on the actual taxes generated by the redevelopment. The proposed deal would rebate 75 percent of city taxes over a 20-year period, capped at a maximum amount of $20 million for that time period.

The city also would pay a $3.25 million cash grant to the developer after the hotel and family entertainment center are finished. The city then would subsidize the operation of the hotel by paying an annual amount equal to 5 percent of the hotel’s annual revenue. Those payments would continue for up to 15 years and max out at total operating subsidy of no more than $8.25 million.

In addition, the city would convey land from a portion of The Shipyards site for the developer to build a large parking garage. The city also would pay cash to help finance the parking garage with a requirement that 200 of those parking spaces would be open to the general public.

The combination of the land value for the property conveyed for the garage and cash for construction of the garage would be no more than $3.5 million. That amount of city financial incentives could increase by as much as $1 million based on environmental cleanup costs incurred by Barrington Development at the Shipyards site.

The city is willing to commit to an incentive package that includes rebates of 75 percent of city property taxes over a 20-year period with a cap of $20 million. Photo: Florida Times-Union.

The DIA staff report says Barrington is interested in 3 acres of the Shipyards site, which would combine with 2 acres at the Berkman II site for the entire development.

The Adventure Landing family amusement park on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach sits on a 22-acre site, though much of that is undeveloped property. The Adventure Landing site sold for about $9.5 million in 2011.

Barrington Development’s other hotels and resorts are The White House Hotel, a 76-room historic hotel in Biloxi, and the 373-room Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and 117-room Margaritaville Hotel Vicksburg, which both have “escape family entertainment centers,” according to the company.

Barrington said it also is at work on a 134 all-suite WaterMark Hotel in Biloxi and a 216-room Hard Rock Resort in Pensacola Beach.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.

