Jacksonville facility converting Blue Angels into Super Hornets

"Jacksonville is proud to be the birthplace of the Blue Angels and proud to help contribute to their future success," said the City of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Blue Angels are beginning to transition their planes to F/A-18 Super Hornets after using the F/A-18 Hornet for 34 years, according to the City of Jacksonville.

The first one on those planes was delivered this week from Boeing Defense in Jacksonville who converts those F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets into Blue Angels at it's Cecil Field facility.

According to Boeing, some of the modifications that they are doing are the addition of an oil tank for the smoke-generation system, fuel systems that enable the aircraft to fly inverted for extended periods of time, civilian-compatible navigation equipment, cameras and adjustments for the aircraft’s center of gravity.