Jacksonville community still without mailboxes after original unit vandalized

A Southside neighborhood has been without mailbox services since their community mailbox was vandalized in February.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each week John Darnell drives to his local post office. Not by choice, but because it’s the only way he can get his mail.

He says someone broke into this shared community mailbox in Holiday Hill back in February.

“Came home to get my mail and all the mailboxes were actually opened up somebody pried them open," said Darnell. "Mail was missing and mail was on the floor."

Darnell says he's frustrated because the incident happened nearly ten months ago and the boxes still haven't been replaced.

He says the post office told him that the mailbox has been delivered to the station, but they don’t have a contractor to install it.

First Coast News reached out to USPS about the issue, and they sent a statement and said in part quote:

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced, due to the damaged Cluster Box Unit at Hidden Village Drive. Local postal officials have taken steps to address the situation and a new CBU will be installed as soon as possible.”

"I asked for my own private post office box at the local post office, and they said we don’t have free mailbox, but I said 'I’m a victim' said Darnell. "I don’t want to stay in line during my lunch break for 30 to 45 minutes."

Darnell says Monday was the last straw, because instead of holding his mail for pickup, a postal employee dropped on his front porch with some of his neighbors’ mail mixed in with it.

“Once again, I think my mail should be left in a secure area that’s the number one complaint," said Darnell.

USPS says they are working to resolve the situation, and they say they appreciate the customers' patience.