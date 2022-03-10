Jacksonville community raising money to help friends who lost home in Hurricane Ian

DJ and Abby Adams moved to Englewood from Jacksonville. Monday was supposed to be the day they moved into their new home, except it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the worst of Hurricane Ian, but many weren’t so lucky. Now, from near and far, the Jacksonville community is coming together to help friends whose lives have been turned upside down.

DJ and Abby Adams moved to Englewood from Jacksonville for a new job and be closer to family. Monday was supposed to be the day they moved into their new home, but Hurricane Ian damaged it so much it’s not livable.

Now they're scrambling for another place to go.

"We were downstairs and the building kind of felt like it was breathing. Then we heard a loud noise and we came up and that's when upstairs that ceiling cannon kind of caved in," DJ Adams said.

A warzone is how DJ Adams described how the neighborhood in Charlotte County looks like after Hurricane Ian’s impact.

“We had all our stuff in the garage, like all of our wedding gifts, just our furniture and stuff from when we lived together in college. That was all wet and destroyed," Adams said.

In Jacksonville, DJ Adams coached kids at First Athlete Sports Training. Since moving to Englewood DJ and his wife Abby were living with family until they could finally move into their own home. Well, move in day would have been Monday but the home is not livable.

“I want to say each beach room had a, like a hole in the roof. And so all that stuff kind of came down. And that one had tons of water damage. So we wouldn't be able to live in it," Adams said.

After hearing about the damage, more than 200 miles away in Jacksonville, friends came together and raised money to help.

“The goal is set at $20,000. But, you know, I say that as much as we can give him he, you know, he'll need it and his family will need it to get back on their feet," First Athletes Sports Training Owner Matthew Straight said.

Adams says they can’t stay in the with family much longer and is grateful to have a support system behind them.

"It's just nice to have a pretty tight knit community and friends and family that that care about you know, kind of what we've been going through so we did have to throw away a lot of our possessions so it's going to help you know even buy a couch and stuff like that so it's definitely great. It's amazing," Adams said.