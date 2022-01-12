The CEO of Jacksonville’s E-Med Medical Group fears the thief could get more brazen if he isn’t arrested soon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a person seen in surveillance video burglarizing a Jacksonville clinic.

The CEO of Jacksonville’s E-Med Medical Group says he broke into their facility and stole a big screen TV.

This is just one of several burglaries the business has had in the last three years.

The CEO says he wants to make sure the person responsible for burglarizing his business is off the streets.

“They got even more confident with breaking in, and they used an ax to break in to our pharmacy,” said Dr. Rene Pulido, CEO E-Med.

“The day after Thanksgiving at 5 o’clock in the morning, we had a person come in with a carjack, broke the front window, broke in and pulled the TV set off of the wall and then left with the TV set,” he said.

The person spotted in the video took a $500 TV, put it in the trunk of a truck and drove off. Pulido says the window they shattered to get in cost thousands of dollars to repair.

“During this last break in they parked behind my mother’s restaurant and we were able to see not only their car but a good picture of their face,” said Pulido.

He says when someone breaks in, it always happens after hours.

Pulido fears the thief could get more brazen if he isn’t arrested soon.

“I just wish that if this person was having a tough time that they would ask for help in another way other than breaking windows and coming into the business and doing things really dangerous not only for him but for the other people who work here,” said Dr. Pulido.