Jacksonville city officials to discuss 'Jobs for Jax' program

In partnership with JTA, "Jobs for Jax" will address transportation and infrastructure needs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City officials are expected to meet Thursday to discuss an increased gas tax as well as a program that could provide hundreds of jobs.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Tommy Hazouri, City Council Vice President Samuel Newby, City Council Member Brenda Priestly Jackson and JTA CEO, Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., will announce plans for the "Jobs for Jax" program.

In partnership with JTA, "Jobs for Jax" will address transportation and infrastructure needs with a new revenue source secured by the existing Local Option Gas Tax.

This tax would fund nearly $1 billion in projects to improve roadways, fix drainage issues, create jobs and more.