Jacksonville city leaders hold town hall to discuss future of curbside recycling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville put a stop to its curbside recycle services four months ago, and the pause to catch up on collecting yard waste may be lasting longer than community members hope.

The city says there are still several underlying issues that are holding them back from bringing the service online.

A group of city leaders held a town hall on the westside Monday night to receive feedback from homeowners and discuss the two main issues.

There's a severe labor shortage

Jacksonville's Chief of the Solid Waste Division Will Williams explained that the problem is bigger than needing to pay the truck drivers more.

There isn't a labor pool, Williams says, because the city division and its contracted haulers are competing with more companies than ever for drivers. Some examples he gave were Amazon and Walmart.

2. The solid waste fees that are being collected aren't covering costs

There's been many homeowners who say they want part of the fee they're paying the city back, since curbside recycle pick-ups have stopped.

However, the city says the fees aren't paying for all the solid waste services to begin with.

Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes says it comes out to about a $1.50 fee for each collection, whether it's garbage, recycle or yard waste.

So, for example, if a homeowner's garbage is picked up four times a month, then they would be paying $6.00 for garbage services that month.

The city's general fund is helping pay for the deficit, but because of that, the city will have a loan that will top $30 million by the end of this fiscal year, according to at-large city councilmember Matt Carlucci.

"We've had a garbage fee since 2007, the last rate increase was 2010. So, we've gone 12 years without bumping the fee up," Carlucci said. "It's pay now or pay later, and now it's later. And, we got to catch up on that."

Several city representatives also voiced the need for waste transfer sites.

Last year, there was one proposed near a Mandarin neighborhood, but a big pushback from homeowners caused the legislation to dissolve.

About a dozen homeowners from across the city also spoke during the town hall Monday.

One Southside man made a suggestion to move temporary recycle drop-off sites from parks to open areas near JTA hubs.

A woman who lives on the Westside says she's okay with city council members increasing the solid waste fees if it helps make the services happen, but she would also like to see a hiring initiative with a positive twist put in place.

"If our trash isn't picked up, then all of us suffer. So, it is an essential service," Tyrona Clark-Murray, a Westside homeowner, said. "Stop calling it garbage, stop calling them garbage men. There needs to be another title, and I'm sure there is an official title. So, let's make that job as important as it is."