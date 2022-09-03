Jacksonville City Councilman says gang violence is increasing in the city

City Councilman Reggie Gaffney says the deadly shooting near First Coast High School was gang related.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five teens were shot and one was killed in the Oceanway neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just blocks away from First Coast High School around 2:20 pm.

“You have school security; you have police that drive by on a consistent basis. But when you have gang activity, you can see that they don’t care what time it is," said City Councilman Reggie Gaffney.

Councilman Gaffney said if someone sees something, they should say something.

He believes parents should start having conversations with their kids.

If you have any information about the shooting, please report it to the police.

“It’s not going to stop until two things, one community gets involved, two we start locking our doors, and three the sheriffs department can start arresting folks like they are already doing," said Gaffney.

Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said part of the solution is increasing the law enforcement presence at the schools that could be connected to some type of shooting.

First Coast High School heightened security on Wednesday, following the fatal shooting.

“You might see that for awhile while they investigate and figure out what the motive was behind the shooting and was there any potential gang connectivity," said Baughman.