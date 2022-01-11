Jacksonville City Council to vote on proposal to pay $1.2 million for Berkman II demolition

The city says the building is a safety threat to people and property in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An emergency ordinance filed at Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's request will set aside $1.2 million for the city to payfor the demolition of the Berkman II building.

The demolition that was set for Jan. 8 was canceled due to a dispute between Jacksonville Riverfront Revitalization and the company originally hired to take the building down, Pece of Mind.

As a result, Pece of Mind began to remove demolition materials from the site. However, in preparation for the Jan. 8 demolition, the company had to weaken the building.

According to a letter by Pece of Mind to the City of Jacksonville, the building may only be able to handle a wind load up to 130 mph.

"The weakened state of the building is only meant to be temporary, and I can't predict nor guarantee the structural integrity of the building in the event of a significant weather event," Steve Pece of Pece of Mind says in his letter to the city.

According to the ordinance, the city believes the building, described as "unstable and weakened," to be a safety hazard if it is not demolished soon.

If the ordinance is approved, the city will take $1.2 million from the General Fund to pay the contractor to demolish the structure.

The Berkman II building has been sitting vacant for more than 13 years. After a parking garage collapsed in 2007, killing a construction worker, the building was finally condemned in 2020, paving the way for demolition.

No less than five demolition dates have either been pushed back or canceled altogether.

The emergency ordinance is up for a vote Tuesday night.