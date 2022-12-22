Jacksonville City Council to seek appeal of court-ordered district maps

This comes after Judge Marcia Morales Howard ruled in favor of the new map.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council plans to seek an appeal of a federal judge's ruling that scrapped the city's district maps for a map created by a group of local civil rights organizations.

City Council President, Terrance Freeman released a statement Thursday night regarding the appeal.

"The City Council followed the directives set out by our legal counsel throughout this process, and we recently presented the court with the requested remedial map. Based on comments from my colleagues this afternoon, we will be seeking appellate review of the trial courts decision. We will refer further comment on this matter to the Office of General Counsel."

City Council held a shade meeting Thursday to discuss redistricting three days after Judge Marcia Morales Howard ruled in favor of the new map.

In her order, Judge Howard said the council prioritized incumbents rather than address the racially gerrymandered map.

The new map has drawn some neighborhoods into new districts.

Kevin Wanton owns the Wilson Shoe Store in Moncrief and is located in District 10 in the new map.

His current council member, Ju'Coby Pittman (District 8) is running against District 10 council member, Brenda Priestly Jackson for District 10 in the upcoming March election.

Wanton's family has owned the store since 1959. He says he's seen Moncrief at its worst in the early 2000s and has enjoyed watching it come back to life in recent years.

Whoever his next council member is, Wanton hopes that person sees the progress Moncrief has made and continues to build it up.

"You got pillar people that are right here, and we need you we can't do it by ourselves we can control what's going on right here if I see trash right here, I'm picking it up. Moncrief is an area that a lot of people talk down on but it's a lot of great things here on Moncrief that are still going on." Wanton said.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Mike Hogan, said his office will be ready to implement either map ahead of the March election.