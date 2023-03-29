Jacksonville City Council sends 'strong message' in response to proposed state legislation regulating public utilities

Jacksonville City Council passed a resolution opposing HB 1331 and SB 1380. Some council members say the bills could open the door for a future sale of JEA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council passed a resolution this week opposing proposed state legislation that would cap the amount of money public utility companies could contribute to local governments.

Some council members feel HB 1331 and SB 1380 could open the door for a future sale of JEA.

The council unified against what some members call an attack on home rule.

"The municipal home rule powers act, which was passed in 1973 basically gives any charter county in Florida guarantees that local governments retain governmental corporate and proprietary powers to enable them to conduct municipal government perform municipal functions and render municipal services," said District 10 Council Member Brenda Priestly Jackson.

"I don't think this is done in good faith," said District 9 Council Member Tyrona Clark-Murray, said.

City Council feels Tallahassee has crossed the line and is telling it to stay away from JEA.

"The passage of house bill 1331 and senate bill 1380 could result in a loss of revenue," Priestly Jackson said.

"This is now more important than ever that we send this strong message that we do not want this to be passed," said District 14 Council Member Randy DeFoor said.

JEA contributes over $100 million to city functions such as police, fire and parks and recreation. The proposed legislation would cap the amount, which continues to grow.

"Is this talking about selling JEA, it's not but it's like a backdoor way if you can get the finances away from the city you are hurting us you are crippling us," Clark-Murray said.

"Thank you for this resolution and I believe it will carry a lot of weight in Tallahassee," JEA Chief Administrative Officer, Jody Brooks, said.

Council president Terrance Freeman says he spoke with Duval Delegation chair, Wyman Duggan, and says Duggan does not support the legislation.

"He [Duggan] was willing and is still willing to take back any recommendations that JEA has, the auditors, have or that we have back to Tallahassee because we know that it is travelling through the committee process," Freeman said.