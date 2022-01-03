Jacksonville City Council to refine "adult bookstore" definition at upcoming meeting

The Jacksonville City Council is set to discuss refining the definition of an "adult" book at their upcoming meeting, this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council is set to discuss refining the definition of an "adult" book at their upcoming meeting, this week.

The legislation, which was filed by Republican LeAnna Cumber, is meant to "clarify definitions for adult bookstores and adult materials", according to the bill's summary.

The current language of the Adult Entertainment Code is too broad, according to Cumber. The code includes adult novelty stores in addition to other stores, leaving it generally unclear. The Council hopes to clear up some of the interpretive gaps.