Jacksonville City Council President Scott Wilson announced Monday that a special investigative committee will look into JEA.

He made the announcement during a news conference.

Last week, Wilson confirmed he's still pursuing an investigation into JEA by the Jacksonville City Council, despite the FBI taking on the investigation efforts from the State Attorney's Office, an effort Wilson says he also supports.

RELATED: Federal officials to investigate controversial JEA privatization efforts

"It’s my decision as to whether to begin that process," Wilson said. "We are working on the charge now, so I intend on doing it."

Wilson is working with the Office of General Counsel to issue a “charge” to begin the investigation. He says they will be able to subpoena documents, as well as people to testify before the council.

Wilson says they can't charge anyone with a crime, but they want to find out how JEA got to this point and who all was involved.

RELATED: Senior JEA leaders miss deadline on request to give up big money benefits connected to planned sale

RELATED: Local union leader joins call for continued scrutiny of JEA privatization efforts, opposes city council bill in committee