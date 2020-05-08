Jacksonville City Council President released from hospital after lung transplant surgery

Tommy Hazouri was admitted to the Mayo Clinic and had surgery on July 25.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri was released from the hospital Tuesday after undergoing major lung transplant surgery.

Hazouri was admitted to the Mayo Clinic and had surgery on July 25.

While Hazouri was out recovering, City Council Vice President Sam Newby assumed the role of president. Hazouri is expected to return to his role, but a date hasn't been announced.