Jacksonville city council president undergoes lung transplant at Mayo Clinic

City Council Vice President Sam Newby will assume the role of acting president while Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri recovers.

Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri is recovering Saturday after undergoing a lung transplant, according to a post by the City of Jacksonville.

Hazouri had the surgery Saturday morning at The Mayo Clinic. He is said to now be out of surgery and is doing well.

The following statement was released by Hazouri's office about the surgery:

“Early this morning Council President Tommy Hazouri underwent surgery for a lung transplant at The Mayo Clinic. We’re pleased to announce the attending doctor characterized the procedure as a success and the Councilman is already on his road to recovery."

City Council Vice President Sam Newby will assume the role of acting president while Hazouri recovers and undergoes rehabilitation, according to the city.

Newby released the following statement regarding Hazouri's surgery and stepping in as acting president during his recovery:

“We are certainly praying for the speedy and complete recovery and return of our beloved City Council President T. Hazouri. I’m honored, as Vice President, to serve in his stead, until the President is released by doctors to return.

I look forward to serving my colleagues on the Council, the Administration and the citizens of our Beautiful City!”