JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- The day after six people were shot on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard, the East Jacksonville neighborhood was quiet.

Some of the businesses remained closed for Monday; the community is showing symptoms of violence fatigue.

"I am angry because this city is hurting," said Reginald Gaffney.

This is Gaffney's city council district. All day Monday, he was receiving calls from his constituents. The pain from the recurring violence has turned into screams of enough is enough.

"We have got to move faster," he said. "It is gang-related. We have a gang problem."

Gaffney said he had a conversation with Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams about the violence.

"I haven't seen the mayor this angry in a long time," he said.

In District 7 alone, Gaffney has had to deal with a series of high profile violence:

"You can't put a band-aid on a wound that continues to expand," said Gaffney.

Walking his district, Gaffney told On Your Side that Mayor Lenny Curry is poised to bring in Cure Violence, a nongovernmental organization (NGO).

This non-profit has been recognized for its effort in curbing violence in other cities.

"It is a national program that will come into your community," said Gaffney.

He couldn't say what it will cost taxpayers but said at this point it is worth the costs.

There is crime across the city, but when it hits the media the spikes appear to be in City Council Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Ju'Coby Pittman represents District 8.

"I was told that crime is down in District 8," said Pittman, "but it is everywhere and I think the solution is community-based.

Garrett Dennis represents District 9

"The solution is prevention, intervention," said Dennis. "You can't throw more bodies at it."

And Terrance Freeman is the councilman for District 10.

"I think it is going to take a community effort," said Freeman, "community engagement."

It is clear that everyone has had enough, the challenge is finding a solution.

"That is our number one objective now," said Gaffney. "Right now."

This statement is from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry:

“Following yesterday's incident, I was briefed by JSO, as well as the JFRD Chief on the status of the victims. My briefings with public safety officials will continue as this investigation continues. The ongoing violence in our city is heartbreaking and frustrating, however, I remain committed to working with partners including the sheriff’s office and state attorney’s office in addressing all of the factors that result in crime violence -- enhancing enforcement, strengthening prevention and intervention efforts, and improving neighborhoods. Today I was able to visit with several of the victims recovering in the hospital. Please join me in praying for them as they fight to live.”

© 2018 WTLV