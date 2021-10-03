Relief coming: Jacksonville City Council green-lights program to help with rent, utility payments

The U.S. Department of Treasury gave the City of Jacksonville a $28.9 million grant for past due payments incurred from COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More relief is heading to those in dire financial straits in Duval County.

On Tuesday night, the city approved the release of $28.9 million dollars to help cover past due rent and utility payments.

“We are trying to get funds out as soon as possible to help all of those who are struggling with rent and utility payments right now,” said Stephanie Burch with the mayor’s office.

Curry announced the grant last month from the U.S. Department of Treasury – with the city council now approving the plan.

The city will be working with the United Way of Northeast Florida and JEA to help offset any outstanding balances that families could not afford as a result of the pandemic.

“Eligible families who are facing eviction must be prioritized and assistance must be used to reduce current payments before the household may receive funds for future payments,” Curry said on Feb. 22.

There are eligibility requirements including income levels determined by the federal government. For example, a family of four must have an income of $60,000 or less.

Applicants must also live in Duval County, provide proof of hardship like unemployment benefits and have a documented risk of housing instability or homelessness.