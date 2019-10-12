JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council will consider an emergency resolution that, if approved, would ask JEA’s board to stop negotiations with potential bidders.

Outside of City Hall Tuesday, there was a protest by people who say they do not want to see the public utility sold. The process has even led a councilwoman to question the transparency of the entire process.

“The angst it’s causing the community, the stress and it was not proposed or raised validly,” Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson said regarding the July JEA agenda. Jackson argued a lack of public notice, in turn, should void action by the public utility. That’s why she filed an emergency resolution.

If approved by City Council, the resolution would request JEA’s board to vote at its next meeting to end the invitation to negotiate the process.

JEA’s board chair April Green said in a prepared statement Monday to council members: “I will only support a plan going forward that will protect the ratepayers and the employees and was crafted in an open and transparent manner while also following all legal and ethical standards – both real and perceived.”

The On Your Side team spoke with Amy Zubaly from the Florida Municipal Electric Association -- the group JEA pulled out of this fall, which advocates on behalf of public utilities in the state.

Zubaly said FMEA supports local choice and decision making, but when it comes to some of JEA’s comments, there are things she said the association does not agree with.

“That we don’t believe that there are constraints put against us that prohibit us from thriving and growing and the rest of our utilities in Florida are thriving and doing just that,” Zubaly said.

She added the trend among utilities is to municipalize as opposed to selling, but in any case, Zubaly described the case as “an uphill battle.”

“The challenges that may be facing the energy industry that maybe JEA has commented about are not just challenges unique to JEA or public power, but they are systemic across the industry,” Zubaly said.