JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night approved an amendment to an emergency resolution that encourages JEA’s board to stop negotiations with potential bidders.

The resolution requests JEA’s board to vote at its next meeting to end the invitation to negotiate. Eighteen council members voted in favor of the amendment, which would slow down the process of rebuking JEA.

The amendment will have the resolution go through three committees before heading to the JEA. One council member, Matt Carlucci, voted no. He would rather the process move faster than the approved amendment calls for.

During the city council meeting, the title of the resolution changed from "emergency upon introduction" to "a one cycle emergency," meaning it would go through three committees starting the first week of January and ending Jan. 14.

