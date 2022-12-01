Jacksonville children recovering after deadly house fire on the Northside

Both children suffered critical injuries as a result of the fire that took the life of their grandmother, according to JFRD.

Two children are recovering after suffering major injuries in a deadly house fire on the Northside Tuesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the fire happened in the 1500 block of 21st Street West at around 9:53 p.m.

The mother of the two children, Tiffany Height, says her daughter Stephanie is just 2 ½ years old and her son Derrick is 4.

They both suffered critical injuries as a result of the fire that took the life of their grandmother, according to JFRD.

Height says Stephanie was taken off a ventilator and is doing a bit better, but Derrick is still on it.

Firefighters pulled three people from inside the home at the time of the fire, JFRD said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 1:30 Wednesday morning, a 70-year-old woman that was pulled from the home was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Family members say the woman was the two children's grandmother.

A neighbor initially called police to report the fire. No one was able to help before JFRD crews arrived due to a burglar bar on the door that firefighters had to remove before they could get in, JSO said.

The fire was under control by 10:07 p.m. The department has requested the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the fire.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are also investigating. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to JSO.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.