Jacksonville child helps reunite lost dog with owner

Robin Sepega's mother said skills learned from the Jacksonville Humane Society's Education program helped her daughter handle the situation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lost dog is now back home safe with its owners, thanks to the help of one local child.

Robin Sepega was on the way to school with her mom when suddenly, they saw a dog hobbling down the street. Erika Sepega, Robin's mother, calls her a "want to be veterinarian kid," adding that she was eager to help the animal. Erika stopped the car, and before she knew it, her daughter was outside.

"Don't approach her, see if she will come to us," Robin said.

Erika said the dog appeared very old and walked right up to the car. The pair helped boost the dog into the car and thought of a plan on the way to drop Robin off at school.

Erika explained to Robin that she was going to take the dog home and take care of it while Robin went to school.

Robin refused and listed everything she learned from The Jacksonville Humane Society summer camp, which advises anyone who finds a lost dog to give it food, water, and a bath. She added that the dog needed to go to the Humane Society or any vet that can check if the animal has a microchip to help find the dog's owner.

Erika posted pictures of the lost dog to their neighborhood Facebook page and Nextdoor.

Then, they waited. But not for long.

The owner of the dog responded to the post on Nextdoor, saying someone she knew recognized the dog online.

The owner was able to be reunited with her furry family member.

The Jacksonville Humane Society said this story is a good example how anyone can help pets in the community.

"Many people may not stop to help," said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. "But not Robin. Robin remembered what she learned at JHS and got this pup back home. We are so thankful for children like her who continue to make Jacksonville a more compassionate community every day."

The owner of the dog also brought Robin a gift to thank her.

Robin made it back to school after everything, saying that "saving an animal's life is more important."

JHS recommends anyone who comes across a lost animal to take the following steps:

Think of the animal as lost, not a stray or abandoned

Scan for a microchip

Post the pet on 'Petco Love Lost' a free national reunification tool for pet owners

Post flyers

Post on social media