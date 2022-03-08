Jacksonville child care center at center of controversy now accused of overbilling

The complaints against Happy Acres Ranch continues to grow as parents accuse the child care center of withdrawing money from their bank accounts.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poor living conditions, bad treatment, and lack of communication are just a few complaints reported to First Coast News by former Happy Acres Ranch employees this week.

Now families are coming forward accusing the child care center of overbilling.

Parents of children enrolled at Happy Acres Ranch this summer say hundreds of dollars were unexpectedly withdrawn from their bank accounts by the facility this week and it's more than what they had been paying for child care.

“I have always encountered account issues with them and just the lack of communication if there was any," Mother Sondra said.

Sondra asked First Coast News not to use her last name but says her kids were students at Happy Acres Ranch until the end of June when both caught COVID-19 amid the center's outbreak.

“I paid them on $370 on July which was two weeks in advance because we thought they were going back," Grandmother Cyndi said.

Cyndi helps pay for her grandkids to go to camp and says they never went back after arguments with staff over lost paperwork led to the family receiving a withdrawal letter from the facility. The letter says the camp feels the family treated their staff rudely.

“I am reaching out on behalf of my staff to let you know after this date 7/13 that we can no longer provide care," Cyndi said while reading the letter.

Cyndi and Sondra say since they received the letter, they have repeatedly attempted to get a refund of $370 for the weeks of camp the kids did not attend after getting kicked out. They say they haven't had any luck and lost more money this week.

“We found out they took the $500 out of our account Monday afternoon," Sondra said.

Cyndi says she will take further action.

“I'm going to the State Attorney's Office if I do not get a refund back. This school needs to be closed," Cyndi said.

First Coast News visited Happy Acres Ranch again today but employees declined to comment on the accusations. However, in an email sent to parents Tuesday, Happy Acres Ranch acknowledged the billing complaints and said: