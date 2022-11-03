Jacksonville chef out tens of thousands of dollars after van is burglarized

Chef Matthew Bardroff has lived out of a van the last year so he could get his new restaurant, Vegan Café Jax, started up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While living out of a van, Chef Matthew Bardroff has spent every second and dime he could the last year focusing on Vegan Café Jax.

"Starting a restaurant from scratch is a lot of work," Bardroff explained. "It's been great."

However, just a few weeks ago, his hard work was overshadowed by misfortune.

Bardroff says a man broke his van's window with a brick and helped himself to what was inside.

"Pretty much everything that I personally owned was gone," he said.

The man who did this took more an hour to burglarize the van. He is seen on surveillance footage making several trips back and forth to the vehicle.

"They pulled out my old dashboards. The van wouldn't start, cut into all the seats of the van," Bardroff described. "There was a makeshift bed that they cut into as well."

The damages and personal losses are estimated to be between $10,000 to $15,000.

Since the van was custom built, Bardroff says, insurance will not cover the damages.

So, the community is giving back to their chef. They're putting him up in an Airbnb for the month and helping him financially recover through a GoFundMe page.

As for Bardroff, he's still smiling and working as hard as ever.