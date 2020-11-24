Jacksonville cancer survivor recovers from COVID-19

Seventy-three-year-old Air Force veteran Carl Schuck was in the hospital for nearly a month as he battled COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A cancer and COVID-19 survivor, Carl Schuck has been through many hurdles in his lifetime — conquering them all.

The veteran served his country in the Air Force, serves his church as an officer and is devoted to his wife of 39 years, Laura Schuck. Carl Schuck leaned on all three to survive COVID-19.

In March, he tested positive and was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South.

"This is serious, serious stuff," he said. "It can and it will kill you if you don't pay attention to it."

Doctors used hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithromycin to help him fight the virus, but Carl Schuck is used to fighting. He beat lung cancer just a few years ago.

He was in the hospital for nearly a month and was on a ventilator for most of that time, preventing him from getting calls and visits from loved ones.

"Knowing that he was a twice cancer survivor and that his immune system was compromised. I was very concerned," Laura Schuck said.

She stood by his side through it all, counting down the days until she would see her husband again.

"Once they discharged him from the hospital to actually physically see him, it was a miracle," she said.

A miracle indeed.

"Because of my age and prior conditions, I was just lucky to be alive," Carl Schuck said.

For Thanksgiving, the Schucks are visiting family while taking necessary precautions.

The Schuck family says they are just thankful for the precious moments they have with one another.