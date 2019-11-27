JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you have your turkey and all the ingredients for Thanksgiving?

You might be one of the few hundred people that ordered a bird smoked, fried or roasted from shops across the First Coast. Tillman’s Meats in Mandarin said they have been working around the clock just to get everything ready this week.

Richard Gayadeen, who owns Tillman’s, said the store plans to smoke, fry or roast 500 turkeys by Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is like the Super Bowl for us for the year,” Gayadeen said.

It’s still the first quarter if you’re looking in the freezers or the stocked shelves at Tillman’s. The staff of about 10 has been working 15-hour days for more than a week. The cherry wood smoke billowing above the store is almost constant.

“Smoking takes about eight hours, frying takes about 45 minutes, or we oven roast it,” Gayadeen said.

Tillman’s has been a Mandarin staple for 40 years. Gayadeen and his wife Vikki took over in the last decade, but maintain the traditions forged behind the counter.

“A lot of people rely on us for their turkey dinner and this is our way of giving back to the community,” Gayadeen said.

Homemade sides, desserts and sauces add to the allure. That’s why orders for the late November holiday start coming in just after Labor Day, Gayadeen says. But Gayadeen wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We have about 6,000 people walking into the store over the next two days it takes a lot of coordination, but it’s satisfying,” Gayadeen said.