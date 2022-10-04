Donald opened one of the first vending machines for hair extensions and hair supplies. The vending machine is in the Orange Park Mall at the food court.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Courtnee Donald, owner of Rico Beauty Salon in Jacksonville, launched a unique addition to her business Sunday.

Donald says she and a client discussed the new venture and she decided to launch it.

"I already had the store and we do e-commerce," said Donald.

"This was something that I got from a client and we were just talking during her appointment and she told me about it so I just kind of took it and ran with it and did it for myself," she said.

Donald's new vending machine is contactless and safe.

She said she didn't originally plan to experiment with the hair vending machine, but she's glad she went for it.