Former Jacksonville business owner faces prison time after being found guilty of tax fraud

A Jacksonville business owner was found guilty of tax fraud on Friday, according to a release from the Department of Justice and a statement from the IRS.

A federal jury found Ali Akhenaten, also known as Darryl Oliver, guilty of 5 counts of tax fraud. He owned and operated a business called Florida Financial Solutions in Jacksonville. According to testimony and evidence presented during his trial, Akhenaten underreported his business income and overstated the rent that he paid for the business property. When he filed his tax returns in 2014 and 2015, he underreported the income he had earned from the business.

Florida Financial Solutions, a tax preparation business, was located at 301 West Bay Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The business closed in September of 2020, according to the Florida company registry.

Akhenaten is facing up to 3 years in federal prison for each count of tax fraud. The government will also seek financial restitution for the tax loss, the DOJ release said. The IRS investigated the fraud case.