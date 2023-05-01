Jacksonville business donating time, labor to funeral reception for family who lost loved ones in murder-suicide

It’s been almost one week since police say 11-year-old Sofia Cardona’s father shot and killed her then himself at their Nocatee home.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A family is being embraced by their community less than a week after tragedy claimed two lives.

Cordona's funeral is Friday, and New York Butcher Shoppe in Ponte Vedra Beach is doing all they can to support this family through difficult days.

“I felt for that mother as a mother you feel for that mother," said Kayce Campbell, owner of New York Butcher Shoppe. "We’re there other children, like what is she going through, how is she responding to this and how is she going to move forward you know from something so tragic that happened."

Campbell says they were asked by a family friend to help out with the reception after Sofia’s funeral service.

She says they are expecting tons of people to attend the funeral, and she will cater at no cost.

“We are going to cook big pasta dishes and just make sure there’s enough food to feed 200 to 300 people because that’s what we are anticipating showing up for the community and for this family," said Campbell.